Size & FitRelaxed silhouette allows for mobility without being too tight Elastic waistband for comfort Product FeaturesWoven polyester material has a sleek feel and a slight sheen Classic track pant silhouette Side pockets with snap buttons Trefoil logo at left hip Shell: 100% recycled nylon plain weave Lining: 100% recycled polyester mesh Machine wash The Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Sliced Trefoil Japona Track Pants are imported. A track icon goes modern. Pull on the Women's adidas Originals Adicolor Sliced Trefoil Japona Track Pants for throwback vibes with a contemporary twist. Size: Small. Color: Red. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon/Polyester. Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor Sliced Trefoil Japona Track Jogger Pants in Red/Scarlet Size Small Nylon/Polyester