Size & FitLoose fit drapes the body Made from Sustainable MaterialsMade with recycled materials as a part of the commitment by adidas to reduce consumer waste and emissions 100% recycled polyester tricotProduct FeaturesSmooth polyester tricot fabric has the same feel as your favorite track suit Smocked details and elastic waist for a flattering shape and fun vibe Trefoil branding for heritage style Ribbed crewneck Machine wash The adidas Originals Smocked Striped Dress is imported. Don't waste extra minutes in the morning trying on outfit combination after outfit combination. Instead, pull on the sweet and sassy Women's adidas Originals Smocked Striped Dress and you're good to go! Size: X-Small. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Originals Smocked Striped Dress in Grey/Grey Six Size X-Small Polyester