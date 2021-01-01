Made from Sustainable Materials Featuring a Primegreen upper made out of high-performance recycled materials, this sneaker is design to be eco-friendly 50% of the upper is made with recycled content and contains no virgin polyester Product Features Low-top silhouette has a sleek, court-inspired vibe Synthetic upper has a smooth feel Perforated 3-Stripes branding on the sides Classic lace-up construction Rubber cupsole outsole for a timeless look The adidas Originals Stan Smith Primegreen is imported. Named for one of the hottest tennis stars in the '70s, the adidas Stan Smith model has a timeless look and comfortable feel. Newly upgraded with sustainable materials, the Women's adidas Originals Stan Smith Primegreen Casual Shoes feature the same design details as the original model in a recycled package you can feel good about. Size: 8.0. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Adidas Women's Originals Stan Smith Primegreen Casual Shoes in White/Footwear White Size 8.0 Polyester