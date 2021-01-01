Made from Sustainable Materials This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester. Product Features Sleek low-top silhouette with a lace closure and sock-like construction Lightweight and supportive adidas Primeknit+ upper Textile lining for a smooth, comfortable wear Supportive heel counter Boost midsole delivers unbelievably soft and responsive cushioning Stretchweb outsole with Continental™ Rubber The adidas Originals UltraBOOST 21 x Marimekko is imported. Advanced running technology and a fan-favorite silhouette joins forces with high-fashion on the Women's adidas Originals UltraBOOST 21 x Marimekko Running Shoes. This collab brings the signature Marimekko graphic print to uber-comfy UltraBOOST for an instant classic. Size: 7.0. Color: Black/Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester/Knit/Plastic. Adidas Women's Originals UltraBOOST 21 x Marimekko Running Shoes in Black/Beige/Core Black Size 7.0 Polyester/Knit/Plastic