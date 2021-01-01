Size & FitTight, compression fit Wide ribbed hem seals in the fit Made from Sustainable MaterialsMade from recycled fabrics to help reduce waste and emissions 69% recycled polyester, 19% nylon, 12% elastane seamless Product FeaturesStretchy fabric is powered by Aeroknit technology to keep you cool and dry In collaboration with design house Marimekko Longer-length for coverage and style Pullover design with round neck Removable pads Machine wash The adidas Originals Marimekko Aeroknit Long-Line Light-Support Sports Bra is imported. Designed to keep you supported as you take on yoga, pilates and other low-impact activities, the Women's adidas Originals Marimekko Aeroknit Long-Line Light-Support Sports Bra is your supportive partner in crime. Created in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko, this sports bra features bold design lines and plenty of comfort. Size: Small. Color: Red/Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon/Polyester/Knit. Adidas Women's Originals x Marimekko Aeroknit Long-Line Light-Support Sports Bra in Red/Pink/Team Real Magenta Size Small Nylon/Polyester/Knit