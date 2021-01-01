Mesh and synthetic upper material is breathable and light Stretchy elastic strap criss crosses the foot for a stay-put fit Foot-hugging, socklike design Heel pull tab for easy-on Cushy foam sole Grippy rubber traction pattern The adidas Puremotion Adapt is imported. Running-inspired but ideal for everyday, the Women's adidas Puremotion Adapt Casual Shoes offer laid-back comfort and a style-savvy look. Take on everything from dog walks to coffee dates in these easy slip-on sneaks. Size: 7.0. Color: Black/Animal Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Casual Shoes in Black/Animal Print/Core Black Size 7.0