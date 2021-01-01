Size & FitTight, body-hugging compression fit for a supportive feel Mid-rise waist and extended length for added coverage Made From Sustainable MaterialsWork hard and smart sporting these sustainably-built compression bike shorts. Featuring about 60% recycled material, their eco-friendly design helps to minimize waste and maximize performance. 64% recycled polyester, 36% elastane interlock Product FeaturesSoft knit material offers a comfortable wearing experience AEROREADY technology wicks away moisture provides dry, fresh comfort Badge Of Sport and 3-Stripes branding for adidas' signature touch Overlapped elastic waistband ensures a stay-put wear Machine wash The adidas Speed Creation Training Bike Shorts are imported. Keep dry, fresh and comfortable in the Women's adidas Speed Creation Training Bike Shorts. Sporting classic branding, their tight, compressive fit is powered by the brand's exclusive AEROREADY technology to wick away moisture. Finished with a mid-rise overlapping waistband and extended coverage that hits the mid-thigh, they'll effortlessly take you from stretching to cardio to cooldowns in optimal comfort. Size: X-Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Polyester/Knit. Adidas Women's Speed Creation Training Bike Shorts in Black/Black Size X-Small Polyester/Knit