Size & Fit Tight fit stays put Low-rise for a flattering look Made from Sustainable Materials Made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions 85% recycled polyester, 15% elastane interlock Product Features Sleek, stretchy fabric features chlorine-resistant technology Fully-lined for coverage 50+ UV Factor Machine wash The adidas Swim Bikini Bottoms are imported. Sporty and sleek, the Women's adidas Swim Bikini Bottoms are your new favorite poolside companion. Built to stand up to your favorite waterfront activities, these bottoms have a body-hugging fit and Infinitex Fitness Eco fabric that resists the damaging effects of chlorine and sun. Size: X-Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Swim Don't Rest Bikini Bottoms in Black/Black Size X-Small Polyester