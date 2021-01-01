Lightweight and breathable knit upper Overlays at heel and midfoot add support Low profile silhouette Customizable lace-up closure secures the fit BOOST cushioning has a bouncy, cloud-like feel Grippy rubber sole for durable traction The adidas UltraBOOST 21 is imported. Crafted for performance but with plenty of daily style, the Women's adidas UltraBOOST 21 Running Shoes take you from workouts to dates with ease. Size: 8.5. Color: Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's UltraBOOST 21 Running Shoes in Beige/Ash Pearl Size 8.5 Knit