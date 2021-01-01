Size & FitGender Neutral oversized fit drapes the body for an unconventional, fashion-forward look Men: Order your usual men's size for an oversized fit Women: Select one size down for an oversized fit Product FeaturesUltra-soft French terry fabric Ribbed neckline and trim details streamline the look adidas and IVY Park branding 100% cotton Machine wash The adidas x IVY PARK French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt is imported. Cozy up without sacrificing your style in the ultra-versatile and soft adidas x IVY PARK French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt. A fashion-forward touch and oversized fit seal the deal on this wardrobe essential. Size: X-Small. Color: Orange. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Adidas x IVY PARK French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt in Orange/Ambient Blush Size X-Small 100% Cotton