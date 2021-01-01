Made from Sustainable Materials This product is made with 100% recycled polyester plain weave Product Features Inner zip pocket Two sets of carrying handles Coated bottom panel for durability Volume: 30L 23" x 15" x 7" Spot clean The adidas x Marimekko Laine Print Tote Bag is imported. Perfect for trips to the gym or the grocery store, the adidas x Marimekko Laine Print Tote Bag features the iconic Laine print and an easy-to-use design. Color: Pink. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Adidas x Marimekko Laine Print Tote Bag in Pink/Team Real Magenta Polyester