adidas Originals Adidas X Undftd Utility Long Sleeve Tee Ltd. 37% polyester, 37% wool, 26% nylon. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. adidas and Undftd Utility come together for the perfect mesh of athletic wear and street wear with their Long Sleeve Tee Ltd. Printed branding. Thumbole cuffs. Primeknit fabric for extra durability and comfort. High collar with hood. Measurements: Length: 30 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.