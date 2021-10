Who says track and field technology has to stay on the track? Not these adidas Adizero Adios 5 Shoes. Super-light materials give a foot-hugging fit, so your feet stay locked in during speedy road runs. - Regular fit - Lace closure - Single-layer Celermesh upper - Lightweight, locked-in feel - Ultra-lightweight racing shoes - Responsive Boost midsole - Weight: 8 ounces (size 9) - Midsole drop: 9.5 mm (heel: 21.5 mm, forefoot: 12 mm) - Lightstrike cushioning - Imported Textile upper, manmade sole