Adjust The Sails Shirt Gastric Bypass Bariatric Clothing T-Shirt

Are you scheduled for gastric surgery because of your stomach disease? Have you survived bariatric surgery or sudden bypass surgery? Wear this cute gastric stomach journey tshirt and be proud to survive! Funny stomach shirt quote "You Can't Control The Wind But You Can Adjust The Sails". Great bariatric clothing or support item for a patient who loves life and healthiness! Be proud to show that you are no longer a gastric stomach patient! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem