Connelly Adjustable Carbon Stand-Up Paddle Board Paddle, Black

Outfit your stand up paddle board with a high quality paddle! The Connelly® Adjustable Carbon SUP paddle is versatile and lightweight; the perfect choice for an afternoon of paddle boarding. Constructed from a blend of carbon and fiberglass, this paddle is both durable and lightweight. The adjustable length makes it ideal to share among multiple users. Get out on the water with the Connelly® Adjustable Carbon SUP Paddle! FEATURES: Carbon & fiberglass blended construction Adjustable length: 66”-80” Weight: 25 oz. Blade width: 8” Blade length: 19”