Adjustable Compatible with Apple Watch Band Series6SE 38mm 40mm Series 5 Stainless Steel Breathable Bracelet Bands Birthday Mothers Day Gifts for.

Chic Design: BREATHABLE + LIGHTWEIGHT+ CONVENIENTHOLLOWED-OUT Chains Desgin makes the band light but not flimsy, Breathable and Elegant. And makes your iwatch bangle for apple watch series 5 quite different from other watch bands. Not super flashy but dainty and pretty enough to show your sense of style. Size adjustment, super easy; FREE extra links: Super easy: just unclasp and pull link, allow you to resize it wherever you need within seconds, no tools needed. And Recommended wrist size is between 5.5-8.1inch. Plus: Just write to us if you need extra links, we will send it to you for zero extra charge. Durable and Stable Material: Precise Electroplating Stainless steel Connectors and firm Electroplating hollowed-out chains ensures the stability and security of your apple watch. Keep both your apple watch band 44mm series 4 iwatch bangle bracelet very sturdy, no moving or changing. Wouldn't break easily, release your worries about it. *