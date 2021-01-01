Adjustable Dumbbell,Quickly Adjusts 6.6-44 LBS with One Hand Rotation,Barbell Exercise Workout Fitness for Home Gym Strength Training with Dumbbell Tray,Suitable for Home and Gyms

Adjustable Dumbbell - Quickly adjusts 6.6-44 LBS with one hand rotation, for home gym strength training, with dumbbell tray 1. Adjustable dumbbells are 16.5 x 7 x 7.2 inches in size and weigh between 6.6 and 44 pounds. It provides a rich workout feel for professionals and beginners alike. 2. Quick change of weight block - In just one second, rotate the handle with one hand and hear the "click" sound to immediately select the weight. 3. Safe and compact - This adjustable dumbbell features a secure hook structure. It prevents weight plates from falling off during exercise. And with a base, convenient storage. 4. Rust Resistant Barbell Sheet - Barbell sheets are made of silicone steel sheet. Its powder coating treatment to achieve a good anti-rust effect. Parameters: Adjustable dumbbells: 44lbs Dumbbell Size: Length: 16.5inch Height: 6.5inch Base size: 17.5*8.5inch Packing: Rules: 19.3 * 10.5 * 10.5 inch Gross weight: 47 LBS It contains: Dumbbell: 1 set Base: 1 set contact : wechat :641579921