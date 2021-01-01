Adjustable Dumbbell Set, Men's And Women's Fitness Free Weight Dumbbell Set, 66 Pounds Of Non-Slip Neoprene Hand

【66 LB (30 KG) Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set】 1 x connector; 2 x dumbbell bar; 4 non-slip nuts; 4 x2kg(4.4lb) dumbbells; 4 x2.5kg(5.5lb) dumbbells; 4 x2.75kg(6lb) dumbbells. Adjustable weight plates that let you customize the weight of the dumbbell/barbell to your desired setting, instead of buying multiple sets. It is suitable for use by multiple members of the family.【Home Gym】For people who cannot go out or want to exercise at home, this dumbbells weights set is the best addition. Our all-in-one dumbbell-barbell set allows you to have a versatile workout and strengthen your arms, biceps, triceps, chest, abs, back, legs and knees. This product is perfect for improving overall health or encouraging weight loss.【Safety And Non-Slip Design】The slip-resistant Neoprene handle allows you to feel safe and be worry-free while doing your workout. The upgraded curve-shape handlebar can be effectively fall resistant, improve your coordination and avoid muscle atrophy by using this for simple. Weight plates covered with a rubber cover, noise reduction,throw-proof, and avoid causing damage to the floor.【Structural Design】The main material of this set is steel. The connecting rod is covered with an uneven sponge, which can effectively prevent slippage and play a role in cushioning and decompression during exercise, which well protects the neck and shoulders. The weight plate is covered with rubber to avoid damage to the floor.【Easy To Use】It can be assembled quickly and easily turn two dumbbells into one barbell with high-quality steel connectors. It doesn't take up much space, you can change your workout more while keeping your space neat and organized. It is easy to carry, easy to use and store after disassembly, suitable for home or office fitness training as you wish.