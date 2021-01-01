SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbells Set 12.5 lbs Weight with Handle and Weight Plate for Gym and Home,pair

Contoured with soft grip handle design provides comfortable and secure grip control. These are the best for those looking for more control over their weight training without buying full racks of dumbbells. Get ready for the adjustable dumbbells to pump, you up! These dumbbells are a great, space saving addition to any home gym. The weight can be adjusted from 2.5 to 12.5 pounds . This way you'll continue to see results as your strength and fitness levels improve. With the wide weight range, you will be able to do anything from heavy exercises like shrugs and lunges to light exercises such as curls and raises. Enjoy customizing the intensity of your workout with adjustable dumbbells.Adjustable Weight Exercise & Fitness Dumbbells: The weight of a single dumbbell is adjusted to 2.5-5.0-7.5-10-12.5 lbs.One is better than five.Single dumbbell size :13.2"*6.5"*5",They are very easy to use and store whether you are at home or in the office or traveling.Always meet your multiple need.Anti-Sweat/Slip/Drop: The surface is cross-textured to reduce the touch of the palm of the hand, and it is stable without slipping.Increase friction to prevent slipping and not hurting hands.Exclusive dumbbell base does not hurt the floor.Say goodbye to trouble adjusting weight.Save Fitness Space & Quick Switch Weight: You can rapidly switch the weight you want in 3 seconds.Small size does not occupy land.Its footprint is only about the size of A4 paper.Good Gifts for All Fitness Mn and Women: This dumbbell set is very suitable for junior bodybuilders looking for the fun of fitness.Help middle and senior fitness enthusiasts find new ways to exercise.A heavy dumbbell is not necessarily the best dumbbell. For more effective exercise to all muscles, we recommend starting with a small weight.Exclusive Base to Prevent Bumps: The exclusive base prevents friction and bumps between the dumbbell and the ground, and better protects the floor. The metal grip makes you feel more powerful in fitness.Persist in 30 minutes a day to make you more stylish and more beautiful.