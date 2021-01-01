MIND READER Adjustable Jump Rope & Digital Counter in Black at Nordstrom Rack

FULL CIRCLE - Enjoy a full, rapid 360-degree spin on your jump rope without any hitches, thanks to the integrated bearings. SKIP THE SNAGS - The tangle-free PVC-coated wire cable won't tangle while you're jumping rope, so you can keep moving. SECURE GRIP - The rubberized plastic handle feels great in your hands and stays secure, even if your palms get damp during an intense workout. COUNTING MADE EASY - Built-in digital LED counters allow you to cycle through multiple modes, displaying calories burned (estimated), the number of jumps you ve made, etc. JUST KEEP SKIPPING - The durable, long-lasting cable resists fraying, unlike cloth or twine jump ropes that break down quickly. ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - Adjust the cable on either side quickly and easily to the appropriate length for your height. CARDIO LIFE - Skipping rope raises your heart rate and burns calories faster than walking or jogging, while adding fun to your home workout routine. . Color: black. Approx. 127" L x 0.25" W x 1.25" H. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Wipe Clean Plastic