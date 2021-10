Raises monitor to a comfortable viewing height while maximizing desktop workspace. Three height adjustments help reduce neck and shoulder strain. Convenient pull-out storage tray keeps pens, clips and other essentials close at hand but out of the way. Supports monitors up to 21" and 40 lbs. Routing guides in back provide easy management for unruly cords, while rubber feet help protect desktop from scratches and scuffs. Sturdy plastic is durable, strong, and works with any decor.