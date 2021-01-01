Adjustable Skirt Printed

Adjustable skirt to suit your needs-Printed with our own painting: fantastic creatures in black, blue/purple and red overlap bold stripes in black/green-Front and back can be swapped; other possibility: wear the side seam in the center of the front/back. -Mother of pearl buttons to adjust the skirt: they allow to wear it loose-fitting and open, but also wrapped up and slim-fitting-striking, specially designed print-The knee-length skirt is made from cotton-Closes with concealed zipper. -The print will vary according to the placement of the irregular pattern from one skirt to anotherMaterial: 100% cottonCloses with: Concealed zipper, mother-of-pearl buttonsCare instructions: Machine washable 30°CModel is wearing size XS (34) and is 1,73 m tallTotal length: 52 cmWaist measurement:34 (XS): 70cm36 (S): 74 cm38 (M): 78 cm40 (L): 84 cm42 (XL): 90 cm