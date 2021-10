Bottega Veneta - Look to Bottega Veneta's mocha-brown bodysuit for a luxurious base to anchor your everyday wardrobe. It's crafted in Italy from an insulating cashmere-blend jersey to a figure-hugging silhouette with a buttoned V-neckline and base, then is hallmarked at the nape using a subtly stitched triangle. Tuck it into a short skirt to echo the label's elegant aesthetic.