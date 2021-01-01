Corum Admiral's Cup Racer Automatic White Dial Mens Watch A411/04103

Grey titanium case with a black rubber strap. Fixed grey titanium bezel. White dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Marine flag hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 47 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Admiral's Cup Racer Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 411.100.04/F371 AA16. Corum Admirals Cup Racer Automatic White Dial Mens Watch A411/04103.