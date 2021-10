Cute design for those that love cuddly, sweet panda bears. Fun nightwear. Adorable I'm Huggable Panda is a great and cuddly gift for men, women, or children. Wear it to daycare, school, work or parties. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.