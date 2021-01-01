From lpa

LPA Adria Dress in Pink. - size XL (also in L, M)

$160.00 on sale
($228.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

LPA Adria Dress in Pink. - size XL (also in L, M) LPA Adria Dress in Pink. - size XL (also in L, M) Self: 97% cotton 3% spandexContrast Fabric: 100% nylon. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Back tie closure. Hammered satin fabric with lace center panel. Imported. LPAR-WD572. LPD613 S21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com