adidas Adult 6-Pocket Football Girdle, Men's, Small, White

Comfortable, compression fit that houses your football pads, the adidas® 6-Pocket Football Girdle has mesh piecing for optimal breathability with aeroready® technology to keep athletes cool. Compression Technology: Compression fit keeps muscles warm without restricting movement aeroready® technology with mesh piecing provides breathability to keep players cool Allows for full range of motion Removable Protection: Six-pockets for the thighs, hips, tailbone and cup Pads sold separately Additional Details: Machine washable