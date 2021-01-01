From adidas

adidas Adult 6-Pocket Football Girdle, Men's, Small, White

$29.99
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Comfortable, compression fit that houses your football pads, the adidas® 6-Pocket Football Girdle has mesh piecing for optimal breathability with aeroready® technology to keep athletes cool. Compression Technology: Compression fit keeps muscles warm without restricting movement aeroready® technology with mesh piecing provides breathability to keep players cool Allows for full range of motion Removable Protection: Six-pockets for the thighs, hips, tailbone and cup Pads sold separately Additional Details: Machine washable

