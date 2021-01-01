adidas Adult adizero 11 Comics Receiver Gloves, Large, Black

KEY PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGIES: AEROREADY® Technology: Absorbs moisture and keeps you cool and dry GRIPTACK® Palm Technology: Boasts unparalleled grip and performance in all weather conditions ADDITIONAL DESIGN FEATURES: Exclusively Engineered Performance Fabric: Provides compression fit and consistent ventilation without binding Laser-Cut Venting: Delivers superior breathability, flexibility, and fit for high-level performance Box Fingertip Construction: Provides superior fit along the end of the fingers to eliminate pinching or tightness Custom Injection Molded Rubber Tab: Provides a lockdown fit with no snag hook-and-loop