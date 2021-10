Bring down the big catch with the Adidas® Adult Adizero 5-Star 8.0 Three Stripe Life Receiver Gloves. Designed with Griptack technology and Primeknit material gives these gloves the right balance of grip and support for improved catchability. Performance Technology Griptack palm technology 8.0 Primeknit material offers structure and support Techfit fabric forms to the athletes hands Climacool technology keeps hands cool and dry Injection molded rubber tab hook and loop closure