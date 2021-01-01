Franklin Adult CFX Pro Chrome Memorial Day Batting Gloves, Men's, Medium, Green

Honor the bold and brave on the diamond this season as you sport Franklin®’s special edition CFX Pro® Chrome Memorial Day Batting Gloves. Showcased by dozens of professional hitters on the field, the CFX Pro® Gloves feature world-class quality Pittards® leather and superior softness and durability. Professional’s Choice: Pittards® Digital Sheepskin leather offers strategically-etched groove patterns for all-weather grip Quad-flex creasing anticipates flexing of your palm for a perfect fit around the bat Tectonic Fit inserts accommodate flex without adding bulk to the back of the hand Seamless palm design enhances durability and the lifespan of gloves Superior Fit Technology: CFS® Contour Fit System neoprene wristband adapts to natural write movement Tri-Curve® Technology pre-curved construction eliminates bunching