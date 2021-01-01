Hanes Adult ComfortWash Garment Dyed Sleeveless Tank Top Purple Plum Raisin S Men's

Part of the new Hanes ComfortWash Collection, this vintage washed, garment dyed tank feels as good as it looks. 5.5-oz. 100% ring spun cotton tank is super soft and comfortable. Vintage washed and garment dyed for a retro look and feel. No shrink comfort for a dependable fit wash after wash. Twill label. Ribbed set-in collar. Shoulder-to-shoulder tape for durability. Double-needle, cover-seamed neck with lay flat collar that keeps its shape. Double-needle bottom hems. Sewn in label. Available in a variety of colors. Cotton sourced from American farms.