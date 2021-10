Please Note: Shoes may not ship in original box For those who want a new tune from a trusted classic, look no further than the Crocs™ Adult Crocband™ flip flops. The Crocband™ features the great Croslite™ construction that you love but in an easy, breezy design that's perfect for warm weather activities. FEATURES: Croslite™ material midsole provides lightweight comfort TPU upper strap Circulation nubs on footbed stimulate blood flow Crocs