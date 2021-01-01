Battle Adult DoubleThreat Receiver Gloves, Medium, Midnight Nvy/Midnight Nvy

Made for athletes who play hard and keep reaching, the Battle® Adult DoubleThreat Receiver Gloves feature an UltraTack palm and PerfectFit construction for maximized catchability with a comfortable, secure fit. Ultra-Stick Palm for Consistent Control UltraTack palm helps minimize drops and promote your forward momentum Sticky surface covers the length of the palm for maximized catchability Lightweight Construction, Maximized Comfort PerfectFit material delivers enhanced comfort, breathability and performance Hook-and-loop closure secures around your wrist for an ideal fit Additional Details Manufacturer’s Warranty: 30 days