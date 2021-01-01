Oakley Adult Encoder Sunglasses, Matte White/Prizm Sapphire Iridium

Fit & Design: Functional sport design with optimized coverage, wider field of view, frame retention and impact protection Lenses are designed with an extended wrap and rigidity in key areas that mimic structural properties of a frame O Matter™ temples designed to be low profile to fit with hats and helmets Unobtainium® earsocks and nosepads help provide sport level retention with a no-slip grip and all-day comfort Additional Details: Limited Lifetime Warranty coverage against defects in manufacturing materials and/or workmanship California Proposition 65