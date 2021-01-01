G-Form Adult Envy Volleyball Knee Pads, Medium, Black

The G-Form® Adult Envy Volleyball Knee Pads remain flexible during play then harden on impact so you can stay mobile and feel confident diving for the ball. The SmartFlex™ pads offer form-fitting and lightweight protection that is flexible during play and hardens on impact. The ultra-soft pads feature anti-microbial material that wick moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable. The compact design allows for unrestricted movement. Design and Comfort SmartFlex™ pads are form-fitting and lightweight protection that is flexible during play and hardens on impact Body-mapped for form fitting comfort Compact profile for maximum mobility Anti-microbial, machine washable, and quick dry Integrated seamless elastic keeps pads in place without restricting movement EVA on medial and radial side for extra protection and cushion Mesh wicking fabric for maximum ventilation Packaged in a re-useable mesh bag with carabiner Size Chart Measure circumference of leg at point where the top hem will be Small: 13” & under Medium: 13” – 15” Large: 15” – 17” X-Large: 17” & up