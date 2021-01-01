adidas Adult Freak 3.0 Receiver Gloves, Small, Black

Multi-direction stretch that offers a flexible fit, the 2017 adidas® Freak 3.0 Receiver Gloves also feature protective zones and a tacky GRIPTACK palm to bring in the tough catches game after game. Superior Flex and Protection: 4-way stretch fabric offers the flexibility players need to make tough catches Ironskin protective zones offer increased durability and long-lasting protection Grip Technology: GRIPTACK palm provides superior tackiness in all weather conditions Additional Details: SFIA® Certified Machine washable