Bell Adult Full-9 Bike Helmet, Large, Black

Whether you’re tearing up the trails or half-pipe, you’ll be ready for whatever comes your way when you wear the Bell® Full-9 Bike Helmet. Your comfort level will stay maximized for hours on end thanks to the XT-2® Extended Wear Interior and removable, magnetic cheekpads. The Soundtrax™ Speaker System allows you to listen to your favorite tunes to keep you pumped up, while the bridge visor keeps the sun and rain at bay. FEATURES: Adult bike helmet Designed for Mountain or BMX biking Ventilation: 10 vents Construction: Lightweight, full carbon shell XT-2® interior provides hours of comfort while riding Magnetic, removable cheekpads enhance protection and fit Soundtrax™ speaker system lets you listen to music and stay motivated Overbrow Ventilation™ keeps your forehead cool and comfortable Flying bridge visor protects your face from sun glare and precipitation Integrated camera mount lets you film your epic runs with ease Integrated Eject® compatibility Breakaway screws ICEdot enabled for emergency notification Style: 7054328 SIZING: XS: 51-53cm S: 53-55cm M: 55-57cm L: 57-59cm XL: 59-61cm XXL: 61-63cm Complies with U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for persons age 5 and older