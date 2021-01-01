Giro Adult Index Snow Goggles, Black

Sport your prescription lenses and your goggles at the same time when you hit the slopes in the Giro® Adult Index OTG Snow Goggles. Cutouts at the temples, along with a comfortable, midsize frame, these goggles are easy to wear with your eyeglasses, and the anti-fog coating offers a clear view. FEATURES: Over the Glasses (OTG) technology allows goggles to comfortably fit over prescription lenses Temple cutouts accommodate eyeglass frame arm pieces Medium sized frame Thermoformed cylindrical lens Prescription eyeglass compatible Anti-fog treatment Double layer face foam with micro fleece facing Seamless compatibility with all Giro® helmets Use spec chart to determine VLT (Visible Light Transmission) Range and Recommended Conditions for main lens color