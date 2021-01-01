Bolle Adult Instinct Snow Helmet, Large, Gray

The Bolle® Instinct Snow Helmet provides reliable protection and incredible comfort, so you can focus on what matters - the slopes. The AVID Progressive EPS liner combines a high density EPS in the main structure with a low density EPS inner insert for superior impact absorption. In addition, the BOA® Closure System provides 360° adjustment for a stable fit, while the adjustable ventilations allows you to control airflow. FEATURES: Snow helmet AVID Progressive EPS liner technology combines a high density EPS in main structure with a low density EPS inner insert for impact absorption Dual shell in-mold BOA® Closure System provides 360° adjustment Adjustable ventilation system lets you easily adjust the amount of air flow coming in Goggle/helmet integration for a comfortable fit Weight: 390g Manufacturer’s 1-Year Warranty SIZE CHART: Small: 51-54 CM Medium: 54-58 CM Large: 58-61 CM