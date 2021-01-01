Giro Adult Ledge Freestyle Snow Helmet, Medium, Black

Take that classic skate look to the slopes in the Giro® Adult Ledge Snow Helmet. You’ll love the hard shell construction, which is built for the streets and parks alike. Stack Vents™ helps increase airflow through your helmet, so you’re comfortable no matter how intense your next ride may be! FEATURES: Perfect for street and park riding Hard shell construction with a rugged outer shell and EPS foam liner Super Cool Vents provide excellent airflow Stack Vent™ Technology maximizes breathability Auto Loc 2 Fit System for a self-adjustable, custom fit Elastic fit band on back of helmet and fixed-position straps cradle your head Includes removable ear pads for convenience Includes a removable goggle retainer for added convenience On-the-fly vertical tuning accomodates different goggles and head shapes Seamless compatibility with Giro® goggles Certification: CE EN1077 SIZE: S: 52-55 cm M: 55.5-59 cm L: 59-62.5 cm