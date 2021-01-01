Cramer Adult Lightning 5-Pad Shirt, XL, White

Providing essential protection at key points throughout the upper body, the Cramer® 5-Pad Shirt gives players a compression baselayer with the integrated padding they need to be comfortable and stay safer on the field. Integrated Spider Web Protection: Spider Web Foam Padding integrated at the back, shoulders and ribcage Built to absorb impact without affecting flexibility Superior Comfort Compressed fit, conforming better than traditional padding to offer increased breathability Moisture-wicking fabric keeps players cool and dry Additional Details Hygienic, anti-microbial construction