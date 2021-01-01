Nike Adult Mercurial FlyLite SuperLock Shin Guards, Small, Grey/Yellow/Black

Light and thin, the Nike® Mercurial FlyLite SuperLock Shin Guards use geometric columns and webbing to replace traditional foam. Flexible shells are thicker in the middle, while tapering at the edges, creating a fit that seems to disappear as shells curve around. SuperLock layers spikes into sock fibers to keep guards from sliding in the heat of the match. Product Features Foam-free columns enhance breathability and disperse impact SuperLock layers sock fibers into guard shells for security Tapering at shell edges creates a sensation of disappearing into the leg Flexible shells mold to the curvature of your legs for a natural silhouette