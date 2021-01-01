Oakley Adult MOD1 Snow Helmet, Small, Forged Iron

You’ll be sure to love the low-profile design and classic skate-style of the Oakley® Adult MOD1 Snow Helmet on the slopes this season. With a BOA® 360 Fit System, the MOD1 Helmet allows full adjustability for your own unique fit and custom comfort. A Fidlock® Buckle provides seamless magnetic functionality so you can easily fasten your helmet on-the-go, even with gloves on! Brim and goggle ventilation allows hot air to easily flow from goggle to brim, providing better anti-fog performance as you conquer the slopes. FEATURES: Perfect for skiing, snowboarding and other snow sports activities Intended for adult wear Low-profile design with a classic skate-style Features the BOA® 360 Fit System for full adjustability Fixed Ventilation allows hot air to escape so you stay comfortable Fidlock® Buckle with seamless magnetic functionality Fidlock® Buckle allows you to easily fasten your helmet, even with gloves on Includes machine washable, removable liner and earpads for easy cleaning Brim and goggle ventilation allows hot air to flow easily from goggle to brim Goggle to brim ventilation provides better anti-fog performance ASTM F2040 and CE SIZING: Small: 51-55 cm Medium: 55-59 cm Large: 59-63 cm Extra Large: 61-65 cm Style: MOD1