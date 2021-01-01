Centrum Adult Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement with Antioxidants, Zinc, Vitamin D3 and B Vitamins, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Ingredients - 300 Count

300 count bottle of Centrum Adult Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement with Antioxidants such as Vitamins C and E, and Zinc, Vitamin D3 and B Vitamins Vitamins for women and men with iron, antioxidants and B Vitamins for energy, metabolism and immunity support (1) 23 micronutrients including Vitamin D3 to support bone health, B Vitamins for metabolism support and antioxidants for immune support (1) Vitamin supplements with 100 percent or more of the daily value of iron, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 Each bottle of these vitamins with both iron and zinc contains 300 easy-to-take tablets to help you maintain your overall health (1) These vitamins with zinc for adults are a Non-GMO multivitamin made with gluten free ingredients (2) Take one of these adult vitamin D tablets every day with food