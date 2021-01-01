Cliff Keen Adult MXS Performance Stretch Wrestling T-Shirt, Small, Blue

Utilizing premium stretch material that responds to your movements with ease, the Cliff Keen® Adult MXS® Performance Wrestling T-Shirt is a perfect go-to for active training sessions that help you drive from start to finish with pure intensity. Responsive, Moisture-Wicking Technology MXS® Technology wicks away moisture to keep your body cool and dry Stretch material responds to your movements to promote consistent range of motion Soft, lightweight feel helps keep you active throughout each training session Additional Details Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1 year