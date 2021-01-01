Bolle Adult Nevada Neo Snow Goggles with Magnetic Lenses, ice

FEATURES: Designed for snowboarding, skiing, winter activities, snow sports Cylindrical frameless snow goggles with bold style Magnetic interchangeable lens technology allows for quick switching, even with gloves on Bolle EyeLatch ensures lens stays in place through intense runs Features Phantom Lens with technologies that revolutionize your visual experience Phantom Lens deliver optical clarity, photochromic performance and high contrast Flow-Tech® Venting prevents vent clogs caused by snow and ice P-80+ Anti-Fog construction for a crystal clear view Double Lens Thermal Barrier delivers insulation with a superior seal and exceptional view Carbo-Glas® Anti-Scratch technology delivers a durable construction that prevents fogging and scratches UV Protection blocks harmful UVA/UVB rays up to 400 nanometers Triple layer face foam delivers plush comfort on the slopes Siliconised strap provides a fit that stays in place SPECS: Lens Width: 176mm Lens Height: 93mm Frame Width: 180mm Frame Height: 97mm