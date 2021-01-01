Crocs Adult On The Clock Work Slip On Shoes, Women's, Black

Conquer your workday in the Crocs® Adult On-The-Clock Work Slip-On shoes. These shoes offer unmatched comfort with their Dual Crocs Comfort™ foam cushioning, and their Crocs Lock™ slip-resistant tread helps keep your footing secure. SAFETY: ASTM F2913-11 tested, CE Certified Meets or exceeds EN ISO 20347:2012, OB, SRC DESIGN: Enclosed toe and heel meets workplace standards Fit is relaxed, with tapered fit in the back of the heel for a secured fit Enhanced arch support adds to the comfort Crocs Lock™ slip-resistant tread Dual Crocs Comfort™: Blissfully supportive, soft and cradling comfort ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Easy to clean; washes off with soap and water