adidas Adult Padded techfit Camo Girdle, Small, White

Designed to provide added protection to key areas of impact on the lower body, the adidas® Padded techfit™ Camo Football Girdle is for athletes who want a little extra padding built into their baselayer, allowing them to suit up and perform their best on the field. Molded EVA padding is integrated at the hips, thigh and tailbone, designed to be worn beneath the uniform pants and provide an extra layer of protection for athletes at any position. techfit™ design is engineered to support the natural movement of the body to maximize performance, giving athletes the freedom to remain focused on the action. Mesh piecing allows for better ventilation to keep players cooler, while climacool® technology provides essential breathability players need from their baselayer. The elite technology and focus on comfort ensures the techfit™ girdle is a must have for all athletes suiting up for their team this season. Key Details: Camo mesh design offers a stylish look Knee-length design Machine washable