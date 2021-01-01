Franklin Adult Pro Classic Series Batting Gloves, Men's, Small, Blue

Designed in part by Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, the Franklin® Pro Classic Series Batting Gloves are designed for the elite athlete. Digitally-etched Pittards® sheepskin leather is ultra-soft and provides a comfortable, secure grip on the bat in any playing conditions. Pro-grade spandex on the back of the hand offers superior flexibility, while quad-flex creasing prevents these gloves from bunching up when your grip tightens. FEATURES: Franklin® Pro Classic Series Batting Gloves Designed for lasting success at the big league level and endorsed by numerous All-Star caliber athletes Digitally-etched Pittards® sheepskin leather palm maintains softness and grip through any weather conditions Quad-flex creasing decreases material buildup between your hand and the bat handle Ultra-comfortable, pro-grade spandex hand back offers comfort and flexibility Manufacturer’s limited warranty: 90 days Model: 20970F Franklin FRANKLIN ADULT BATTING GLOVE SIZE CHART: S : 6-3/4” - 7” M : 7” - 7-1/4” L : 7-1/4” - 7-3/4” XL : 7-3/4” - 8” XXL : 8” - 8-1/4” Measurements above are listed in inches. Measure your dominant hand for best results. Measure from the base of your palm to the tip of your longest finger to determine length. Gloves should fit tight without restricting blood flow or being uncomfortable.