Ringside Adult Pro-Style Boxing Trunks, Small

Get one step closer to that championship belt with Ringside® Pro-Style Boxing Trunks. With these shorts, you’ll get the professional look you want. Ringside® Pro-Style Boxing Trunks have a thick, satin design with an internal drawstring for maximum comfort and flexibility. A pro Ringside® logo is featured on the left hem. Wear the shorts that show you’re a force to be reckoned with – the Ringside® Pro-Style Boxing Trunks. FEATURES: Pro-style boxing trunks Thick, satin design Internal drawstring for maximum comfort and mobility Ringside® logo on left hem Ringside